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PM Modi has every intention of delaying caste census: Congress

Jairam Ramesh said today exactly a year ago, the Modi government had announced that caste enumeration of entire population will be included in the upcoming Census.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Rameshcaste census

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