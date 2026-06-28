Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi highlights India-Seychelles bond through chutney, samosa

Asserting that the 'greatest strength' of Seychelles is its people, Modi said that people from all parts of the world arrived in the country over the generations.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingSeychelles

Follow us on :

Follow Us