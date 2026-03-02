PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mark Carney; both agree to terms of reference on economic partnership
The two nations inked a landmark deal on uranium, discussed and signed a MoU to promote use of renewable energy, and announced to work together on small modular reactors in the aspect of civil nuclear cooperation.
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "We are pleased that Canada has decided to join the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance. To further our shared efforts, we will hold the India-Canada Renewable Energy and Storage Summit this year. In civil nuclear… pic.twitter.com/LQT0IkoK5z