<p>Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership.</p>.<p>The two sides are expected to ink a number of agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors including semiconductor.</p>.India trusted partner for growth, says PM Modi in Malaysia citing trade deals with various countries.<p>Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations.</p>.<p>Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.</p>.<p>"India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p> In his departure statement on Saturday, the prime minister signalled that the visit will focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement.</p>.<p>"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.</p>.<p>"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.</p>.<p>India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.</p>