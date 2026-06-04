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PM Modi holds talks with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiVenezuela

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