<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted foreign ministers of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>nations as New Delhi commenced a high-level conclave of the influential bloc.</p><p>The visiting dignitaries, who jointly met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Modi</a>, included included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iran's Abbas Araghchi, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, Indonesia's Sugiono, and South Africa's Ronald Lamola.</p>.'Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and climate are shaping global landscape': India at BRICS.<p>The foreign ministers' conclave comes amid economic consequences of the West Asia crisis, which has severely impacted energy supply particularly the severe energy supply, and US' policy on trade and tariffs.</p><p>As the chair of the bloc, India is hosting the two-day meet ahead of the annual summit in September. </p><p>BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.</p><p>The bloc has emerged as an influential group of major emerging economies, which represents around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.</p><p>The BRICS meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. </p>