Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi hosts BRICS foreign ministers in Delhi

As the chair of the bloc, India is hosting the two-day meet ahead of the annual summit in September.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsDelhiPM ModiS JaishankarBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us