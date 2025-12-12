<p>New Delhi: In his first dinner with lawmakers of the National Democratic Alliance in over a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night played the host and held discussions on a range of topics. The dinner for the MPs was held at the prime minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. </p><p>Over 52 tables were set up and each table seated eight lawmakers as well as a union minister. The Prime Minister went from table to table speaking to the members on a range of topics. He stayed longer at one table which had some young MPs from the alliance parties.</p><p>A lawmaker from the Northeast said that the PM stressed on reaching out to the young. “He said that we must strive to reach out to the younger generations as China and the US have managed to do. He told us to be connected to the people of our constituency,” the lawmaker said. He added that the PM asked them to have frequent interactions with their voters for constant feedback.</p>.Union Cabinet approves SHANTI Bill to allow private players in civil nuclear sector.<p>During his conversations with MPs, in what was seen as a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that politics demands persistent commitment. “He said that there are leaders who want to walk away in between, and some who have been thrust into responsibilities that they do not prefer. In such cases, the politician does not grow,” an MP from Bihar recollected.</p><p>On the menu was an all-vegetarian fare, designed to represent various states. There was the Marathi Kothimbir Vadi, Gongura Paneer from Andhra, the Kathiawadi Bhindi Sambhariya, as well as the Kashmiri Kahwah. MPs who were part of the dinner said that it was called the “Unity Dinner”. </p><p>The prime minister also sought to represent the idea through a post on X. “The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead,” he posted after the dinner late Thursday night. </p><p>Attending MPs also said that senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari remained freely available and spelt out the NDA’s priorities in both the Parliament as well as in upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.</p>