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PM Modi ignores Norwegian journalist's request to respond to the question

The prime minister generally does not take questions from journalists while making statements to the media before or after his meetings with foreign leaders.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 19:09 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiJournalistPrime MinisterNorway

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