PM Modi launches projects Rs 1 lakh crore in Haryana; lays foundation stone for several road works

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 114 National Highway projects across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Among key National Highway (NH) projects, Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi. This expressway will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.