PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new PMO at Seva Teerth complex

Modi unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex -- the name inscribed in Devanagari script on the wall of the complex. Below it is the motto 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is akin to God).
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:14 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 10:14 IST
