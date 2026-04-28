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PM Modi inaugurates six BCCI indoor cricket academies across northeast India

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah along with all the office bearers of BCCI while administrators from the other five northeastern states joined via video conference.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBCCI

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