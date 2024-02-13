PM Modi interacts with students from IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus, calling it a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and the UAE.

At his interaction with the students on the first day of his two-day UAE visit, Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the two countries in February 2022.