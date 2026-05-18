PM Modi Italy visit LIVE Updates | Prime Minister meets Indian diaspora in Rome
Hello readers! On the last leg of his five-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Rome, Italy, on a two-day state visit today at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni. PM Modi will have bilateral talks with PM Meloni. He will also call on the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to further promote trade and investment between the two countries. Stay tuned with us for live updates.
PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi receives painting of Varanasi ghats during Italy visit
04:0919 May 2026
PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | Giorgia Meloni welcomes PM Modi to Italy
02:1119 May 2026
PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | 'Scripting a new chapter in India-Italy strategic partnership': MEA on Modi’s Rome visit
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) posts, " Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of… pic.twitter.com/KwJ5UIOdDR