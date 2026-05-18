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PM Modi Italy visit LIVE Updates | Prime Minister meets Indian diaspora in Rome

Hello readers! On the last leg of his five-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Rome, Italy, on a two-day state visit today at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni. PM Modi will have bilateral talks with PM Meloni. He will also call on the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to further promote trade and investment between the two countries. Stay tuned with us for live updates.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:11 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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