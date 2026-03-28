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PM Modi lacks courage to oppose Israel's actions in West Bank: Congress

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said it has been 28 days since the US-Israel aerial bombings of Iran and Iran's counter-offensive began.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsCongressIsraelIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiWest Bank

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