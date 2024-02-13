PM Modi lands in UAE ahead of temple opening; talks lined up to boost bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with the Gulf nation's top leaders to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership and inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple here.

This is the prime minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015.

He was given a guard of honour on his arrival in the country. In his statement before his departure, Modi said he is looking forward to further advancing India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE.

"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," he said.

"I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Boosting cooperation in areas of energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways and investment flows is set to be the focus of talks between the two leaders on Tuesday.

The two sides are likely to sign several agreements to shore up cooperation in several key areas.

In Abu Dhabi, Modi will also inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.