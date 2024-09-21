PM Modi lands in US ahead of Quad Summit; Biden sends welcome message

Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Modi landed at Philadelphia for his onward journey to Wilmington.

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.