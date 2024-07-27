Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi lauds CRPF's unwavering dedication

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest organisation of its kind under the Union government and is primarily engaged in counter-insurgency work in coordination with states.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 05:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the CRPF's unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation on the force's raising day on Saturday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's largest organisation of its kind under the Union government and is primarily engaged in counter-insurgency work in coordination with states.

"My greetings to all CRPF personnel," Modi said in a post on X.

"Their unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation are truly commendable. They have always stood for the highest standards of courage and commitment. Their role in keeping our nation safe is also paramount," the prime minister added in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 July 2024, 05:17 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCRPF

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT