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PM Modi lauds Karma Kagyu Monastery’s green initiative, calls it 'shining example'

The monastery, also known as Karma Kagyu Monastery, is located within the Tibetan Refugee Camp in Bylakuppe, Mysuru district.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiMonastery

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