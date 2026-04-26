<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday lauded the Karma Monastery in Bylakuppe, near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, in new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, for its remarkable efforts in nature conservation.</p> <p>In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted how Buddhist traditions emphasise a deep connection with nature. </p> <p>“Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under a tree. Nature is an integral part of our lives,” he said, citing the Karma Monastery as a shining example, " he said. </p> <p>The Karma Monastery in Karnataka is spread over 100 acres and has preserved more than 700 native trees, turning the area into a vibrant forest, Modi noted.</p> <p>The monastery, also known as Karma Kagyu Monastery, is located within the Tibetan Refugee Camp in Bylakuppe, Mysuru district.</p> <p>The monastery, under the guidance of Guru Karma Samtenlingpa Rinpoche has transformed degraded land into a thriving 100-acre forest conservation zone.</p>.<p>It operates under the Bodhi Sattva Trust, which was established in 1995 by Rinpoche with the mission of environmental conservation and nature rejuvenation.</p>.India, Sri Lanka connected by deep civilisational, spiritual bonds: PM Modi on Lord Buddha relics exposition.<p>The trust also runs the Eco Nalanda School, a Gurukul-style institution where monks receive education in academics alongside training in sustainable living practices.</p> <p>While extending greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Modi said the life and teachings of Bhagwan Gautam Buddha remain highly relevant in today’s world.</p> <p>"Amid the tensions and conflicts the world is witnessing today, Buddha’s message of peace and compassion has become even more important,” Modi.</p> <p>The Prime Minister also spoke about Drubpon Otzer Rinpoche, a Ladakhi monk from Drepung who is actively spreading Lord Buddha’s teachings in Chile, South America. </p> <p>The PM mentioned the Stupa built in the Cochiguaz Valley, which helps people experience peace through meditation and compassion.</p> <p>"India’s ancient traditions are reaching every corner of the world. It truly makes one proud to see people from far-flung regions connecting with these teachings,” Modi said.</p>