PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra supercomputers developed indigenously

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, developed indigenously under National Supercomputing Mission, and asserted that today's India is carving new opportunities in the infinite sky of possibilities.

These supercomputers, built at a cost of Rs 130 crore, have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research, Modi said, addressing scientists and others via video conferencing.

Modi also inaugurated the Rs 850 crore High-Performance Computing system tailored for weather and climate research, and described the day as one of a “very big achievement” in science and technology sector.