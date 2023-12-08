PM Modi launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design

"This centre will not only reinvent the craft sector, but will also provide economic stability and livelihood to the people associated with it. As we celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design will be a one-of-a-kind platform showcasing a part of our heritage for the citizens of our nation and international visitors to learn from, engage with, and appreciate," the IGNCA said.

The mega event was inaugurated by Modi at the Red Fort complex and seven 'specially-curated' thematic pavilions have been set up in three British-era barracks located on the premises of the Mughal-era monument.