<p>Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-government-to-soon-launch-hpv-vaccination-programme-for-girls-aged-14-3909851">Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination </a>campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer in Rajasthan.</p>.<p>The campaign against cervical cancer was formally inaugurated at a programme held in Kayad, Ajmer, where several girls were administered the vaccine. The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.</p>.<p>According to officials, a single-dose "Gardasil 4" vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be used under the campaign. The injection provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.</p>.Women can self-test at home for cervical cancer virus, new guidelines say.<p>The Union Health Ministry, in an official communication sent to all states on February 25, stated, "All 14-year-old girls across the country will be administered a single dose of the 'Gardasil 4' vaccine at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals."</p>