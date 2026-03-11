<p>New Delhi: In poll bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (today March 11) launched several projects including flagging of new trains. </p><p>The PM visited Kochi in Kerala and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and addressed rallies after launching development works. </p>.'Rightful name as per Malayali culture': PM Modi praises renaming of Kerala to 'Keralam'.<p>Kerala and Tamil Nadu assembly polls are likely to be held in April/May this year. </p><p>At Kochi, the PM inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several key development projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.</p><p>Modi also inaugurated three redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme - Shoranur Junction railway station, Kuttippuram railway station and Changanassery railway station. Developed at a combined cost of around Rs52 crore, the stations have been modernised with enhanced passenger amenities, improved circulating areas and better accessibility features, a statement said. </p><p>The PM also dedicated to the nation the electrification of the 65kms Shoranur-Nilambur railway line, a project completed at an estimated cost of about Rs90 crore.</p><p>Electrification of the section is expected to improve operational efficiency by eliminating locomotive changes at Shoranur and contribute to environmentally sustainable rail transport by reducing carbon emissions.</p><p>On the occasion, Modi flagged off the Palakkad-Pollachi MEMU service, which will strengthen rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The service is expected to benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states by providing a more convenient and affordable transport option.</p><p><strong>In Tamil Nadu </strong></p><p>At Tiruchirappalli, Modi inaugurated and lay the foundation stone for different projects valued at about Rs 5,650 crore.</p><p>The PM also flagged off two Amrit Bharat Trains, two Express Trains and a Passenger Train from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express to connect Coimbatore's industrial belt with Eastern India's Coal and Steel Heart.</p><p>Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express to link Kanyakumari and Kerala-Tamil Nadu Coast with Telangana.</p><p>Rameswaram-Mangaluru and Tirunelveli-Mangaluru Express Trains to open direct routes for pilgrims and coastal travelers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.</p><p>These new train services will collectively benefit millions of passengers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Jharkhand. </p><p>The Amrit Bharat Express was designed with these travellers in mind. Non-air-conditioned, affordably priced, with no dynamic fare surging that prices out the monthly-wage earner at peak season, it is a train that does not distinguish between those who can afford comfort and those who simply need to move. </p><p>Its sleeper and general-class coaches are the workhorses of Indian Railways, and the Amrit Bharat brings to them the upgraded ride quality, modern interiors, and higher speeds that were once the preserve of premium services. Two Divyangjan-accessible coaches ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind.</p>