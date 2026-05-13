PM Modi leads fuel conservation drive, convoy size slashed

<p>New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and spend more wisely amid the West Asia crisis, his own official convoy has been significantly downsized, with several Governors, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>chief ministers and senior leaders adopting similar measures.</p><p>The PM's appeal focuses on cutting avoidable fuel use, reducing dependence on imported goods, and minimising foreign-currency outflows, official sources clarified.</p><p>The sources stressed that the government is not resorting to austerity measures involving cuts in capital expenditure, welfare schemes, or subsidies.</p>.'Practice first before preaching, ask central netas to use public transport': DK Shivakumar tells PM Modi.<p>“The Prime Minister’s appeal is not about spending less but spending more wisely,” the sources said.</p><p>A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits. The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per the SPG protocol, the sources said,</p><p>Modi's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad during which he suggested an array of measures for reducing expenditure on imports.</p><p>Sources said the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, wherever possible, without making new purchases.</p><p>Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Police requesting a reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy for his visit to the state on May 14 and 15.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles accompanying him and his ministers. Several other chief ministers in BJP and NDA-ruled states — including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh — have announced similar reductions in convoy sizes for themselves, ministers, and MLAs and also appealed to the public to use electric vehicles.</p><p>In Maharashtra, the government has instructed all ministers to seek prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.</p><p>Gujarat Governor Kavinder Gupta declared Raj Bhavan a ‘fuel conservation zone’ and appealed to universities to lead the movement.</p><p>In his recent address, Prime Minister Modi encouraged the use of metro services, carpooling, electric vehicles, railways for parcel transport, and work-from-home arrangements to conserve fuel and foreign exchange.</p>