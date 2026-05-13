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PM Modi leads fuel conservation drive, convoy size slashed

The sources stressed that the government is not resorting to austerity measures involving cuts in capital expenditure, welfare schemes, or subsidies.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:53 IST
India NewsBJPPM ModiCrude Oilconvoy

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