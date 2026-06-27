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PM Modi leaves for Seychelles; to attend golden jubilee of country's National Day

Modi also said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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