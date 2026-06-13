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PM Modi leaves for week-long France, Slovakia tour; G7 Summit, bilateral talks on agenda

Modi said he was looking forward to holding discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsFranceNarendra ModiG7 summitBilateral talks

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