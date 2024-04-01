PM Modi lied to nation, he wanted to hide all details, says Congress on his electoral bonds remark

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday rejected the suggestion that the electoral bond issue caused a setback to his government, saying no system is perfect and any shortcoming could be improved upon. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi and said, 'every single day the prime minister scales new heights of hypocrisy and plumbs new depths of dishonesty'.