PM Modi likely to carry 'Ram Lalla' idol to new Ayodhya temple: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to carry the 'Ram Lalla' idol from the makeshift temple to the new Ayodhya temple during the scheduled consecration ceremony on January 22.
It will require Modi to shun traditional protocol and cover over 500 metres on foot.
The temple trust is expected to offer this role to Modi to carry it from the makeshift temple to the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony, The Times of India reported.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to accompany him and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be among those present at the event.
Modi will preside over the main puja as 'yajman' -- the host who organises Hindu religious ceremonies when the 'pran pratistha' takes place. This refers to the custom of religious proceedings conducted before the eyes of the idol is opened for the first time.
The entire thing is expected to take place between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.
Leading priests from all over India are expected to be part of the consecration ceremony and the trust plans to invite many other seers and saints, apart from dignitaries, top industrialists, and Padma awardees.
Some heads of states and other nations will also be invited by the Temple Trust.
Three sculptors have been entrusted by the Temple Trust to make three idols though it has not yet been finalised which one goes in the sanctum sanctorum, as the main deity.
TOI reported a source saying that among two -- one made of the finest Rajasthan marble, and another from dark coloured granite from Karnataka -- one would be chosen as the main deity. "But the official announcement is going to be made later," the source said.
For now, the 'chal murti', which is being worshipped at the makeshift temple, will be placed in a sacred spot after the ceremony. It will then keep making comebacks alongside the permanent one during various auspicious occasions throughout the year.