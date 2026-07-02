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PM Modi marching to 'environmental disaster' in Great Nicobar: Congress

The former environment minister shared his public engagement over the past few years on the venture and its devastating impacts on the unique biodiversity-rich ecosystem.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

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