PM Modi meets Deve Gowda in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former PM H D Deve Gowda on Thursday and said the JD(S) leader's wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued.

Deve Gowda was accompanied by his son and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy.

"It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri HD Devegowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued," Modi said on X after the meeting.