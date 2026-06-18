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PM Modi meets leading CEOs in France; discusses investment and India expansion plans

The CEOs who met the prime minister represented a wide range of sectors, including sustainable construction, mobility and AI.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:12 IST
India NewsFranceNarendra ModiArtificial Intelligence

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