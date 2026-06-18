PM Modi meets leading CEOs in France; discusses investment and India expansion plans

<p>Paris: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday met leading business executives here and held discussions focusing on investment opportunities and expansion plans in India.</p>.<p>The CEOs who met the prime minister represented a wide range of sectors, including sustainable construction, mobility and AI.</p>.<p>Modi is currently in France, where he participated in the G7 Summit over the last two days and held talks with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.</p>.<p>Modi met Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain, and discussed opportunities in the materials and construction sector, with a particular emphasis on sustainability, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a social media post.</p>.<p>It further said, the prime minister noted Saint-Gobain's "strong presence and investments in India, which are creating opportunities for Indian youth”.</p>.<p>Bazin shared the company's plans for "further investments and expansion in India", the MEA said.</p>.PM Modi, Trump direct officials to fast-track 'commercially meaningful' trade pact.<p>Modi also met Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom, and discussed opportunities in mobility and railway modernisation.</p>.<p>The prime minister noted Alstom's "significant investments and manufacturing presence in India, which are contributing to job creation and the growth of India's rail sector,” the MEA said.</p>.<p>Sion shared Alstom's plans for "further expansion and investments in India".</p>.<p>Modi also met Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI, and highlighted the opportunities in India's "growing AI ecosystem".</p>.<p>Mensch expressed Mistral AI's "strong interest in collaborating with India" and partnering with Indian companies "to drive innovation and expand AI capabilities", according to the MEA. </p>