Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi meets president of Spain, Finnish counterpart; says India-EU FTA ushers in golden era

India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement to create a market of 2 billion people.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsspainPM ModiFinland

Follow us on :

Follow Us