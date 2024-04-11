PM Modi must speak on 'encroachment' by China, says Sharad Pawar

On Patel's claim that H D Deve Gowda had offered Pawar the post of PM in 1996, the NCP(SP) supremo said it was true but he had rejected the offer since there was no majority (in Parliament). "It was related to the Congress and its allies. There was a meeting held in which my name was proposed unanimously, but since there was no majority, I did not find it appropriate to take up the offer so I turned it down politely," Pawar informed.