Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon as 'Shivshakti'

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru early Saturday morning after concluding his visit to South Africa and Greece.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 02:52 IST

Follow Us

The spot where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in an emotional address to ISRO scientists.

He further announced that the spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. "This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru early Saturday morning after concluding his visit to South Africa and Greece.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 02:52 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiISROMoonChandrayaan-3

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT