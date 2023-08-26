PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3 landing point on Moon as 'Shivshakti'

The spot where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in an emotional address to ISRO scientists.

He further announced that the spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. "This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru early Saturday morning after concluding his visit to South Africa and Greece.

