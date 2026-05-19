<p>New Delhi: Seeking an early end to the conflicts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/west-asia">West Asia</a> as well as between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/russia">Russia</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/ukraine">Ukraine</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> and his counterparts in the five Nordic countries on Tuesday called for a global order based on international law that promotes peace, stability, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.</p><p>Modi met Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of Finland, and Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir of Iceland for the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.</p><p> They agreed to turn India’s relations with the five Nordic nations into a strategic partnership focussed on green technology and innovation.</p> <p>“Through this green technology partnership, we will combine Iceland’s expertise in geothermal energy and fisheries, Norway’s expertise in the blue economy and the Arctic, and all Nordic countries’ expertise in maritime affairs and sustainability with India’s scale to ensure a better future for the world,” Modi said, as he joined his counterparts in making a statement to the media persons after the summit. </p> <p>India and the Nordic countries agreed to partner for nurturing a sustainable blue economy, including by transforming the shipping industry towards low carbon, exchange of good practices and technology transfers. </p>.<p>In the maritime and shipbuilding sectors, efforts for collaboration have been proposed between key stakeholders like shipowners, shipyards between India and Nordic countries for working in areas of mutual interests.</p><p>agreed to pursue cooperation to support sustainable ship recycling activities, especially through the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, according to a joint statement issued after the six leaders met in Oslo.</p> <p>They also agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in digital infrastructure, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, climate action and energy security, fighting pollution, water, research and education, talent mobility, healthcare, space and geospatial sectors and defence.</p>.Green tech, innovation Strategic Partnership: India, Nordic nations pledge to elevate ties.<p>“In this era of global tensions and conflicts, India and the Nordic countries will continue to work together to strengthen a rules-based global order. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support efforts for an early end to conflict and for peace,” Modi said, adding: “We agree that reform of multilateral institutions is both necessary and urgent. And, on terrorism, too, our stand is clear and united — no compromise, no double standards.”</p> <p>India joined Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden in reaffirming commitment to upholding international law, shared values and obligations including democracy, freedom, human rights, gender equality, rule of law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and international peace and security in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Charter.</p> <p>The Nordic countries responded cautiously to the military offensive launched by Israel and the United States on Iran, urging restraint, diplomacy and respect for international law. Though all five are now NATO members, they have shown reluctance for direct military involvement, reportedly pushing back against the US efforts to widen participation in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that it was beyond NATO’s primary collective-defence role. The Nordic governments are also apparently apprehensive about the possibility of a prolonged conflict in West Asia shifting Western strategic attention and military resources away from the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.</p> <p>The leaders emphasised the importance of a continued central role for the World Trade Organization in the multilateral trading system and global trade governance. They underscored the importance of a fair, open, transparent, equitable, non-discriminatory, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system, with WTO at its core, according to the joint statement issued after the summit. </p>