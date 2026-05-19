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PM Modi, Nordic nations call for early end to Ukraine and West Asia conflicts

They agreed to turn India’s relations with the five Nordic nations into a strategic partnership focussed on green technology and innovation.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 18:45 IST
India NewsUkraineIranPM ModiWest Asiawarpeace

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