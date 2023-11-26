JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi on 2-day Dubai visit to attend World Climate Action Summit from Nov 30

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 13:19 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

It said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28  to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 November 2023, 13:19 IST)
India NewsClimate ChangeNarendra ModiDubaiCOP28 climate summit

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT