Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi only cares about survival of his govt, not kids' future: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said teachers had warned the CBSE that the OSM system needed at least a year or two for further preparation before nationwide implementation, yet it was rushed through.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 00:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2026, 00:21 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiCBSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us