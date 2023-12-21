PM Modi, other leaders meet Speaker Om Birla after Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab and Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale were among the leaders present at the meeting, besides Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi, among others. While Shiv Sena is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJD maintains a neutral stand but has been supportive of the government on its key decisions.