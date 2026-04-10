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PM Modi owes apology to women of India: Congress

But this was not acceptable to the PM who made the reservation dependent on the delimitation and census exercises that he had failed to conduct and then dithered on for many years, the Congress leader said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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