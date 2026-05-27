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PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on 62nd death anniversary

Nehru, who remained at the helm till his death on May 27, 1964 had an uninterrupted tenure of 6,130 days.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 03:57 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 03:57 IST
India NewsDeath AnniversaryNarendra ModiJawaharlal Nehru

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