PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on 62nd death anniversary

<p>On the 62nd death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Mod</a>i on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister. He shared an X post, saying, "Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/omission-of-nehru-like-staging-hamlet-without-the-prince-1026849.html">Jawaharlal Nehru </a>on his death anniversary." </p>.<p>Fondly called as <em>Chacha Nehru, </em>Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first prime minister. He served his term in Independent India from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964 before he breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He passed away at the age of 74.</p>.PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.<p>Nehru, who remained at the helm till his death on May 27, 1964 had an uninterrupted tenure of 6,130 days.</p><p>Meanwhile, PM Modi last July completed 4,078 days in office to surpass Indira Gandhi to become the second longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms.</p><p>Both Modi and Nehru led their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.</p>