<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said his life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.</p>.<p>Modi said that Ambedkar's personality and contributions will continue to remain a source of inspiration for nation-building.</p>.<p>"Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," the prime minister said in a post on X.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-ambedkar">Ambedkar </a>was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He died on December 6, 1956. He is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. </p>