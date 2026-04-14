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PM Modi pays tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar

PM Modi said that Ambedkar's personality and contributions will continue to remain a source of inspiration for nation-building.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiAmbedkar

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