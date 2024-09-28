PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

New Delh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary, and recalled his “special bond” with her.

He said on X, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs." "Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings,” he added.

The prime minister also shared an article written by her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar in the Indian Express, which highlighted the bond between Modi and the great singer.