Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary

Modi said, "Tributes to Shri Morarjibhai Desai on his birth anniversary. A stalwart of Indian politics and a beacon of integrity and simplicity, he served our nation with immense dedication."

Born in 1896 in Gujarat, then part of the Bombay Presidency, Desai holds the distinction of presenting the maximum number of budgets as the Union finance minister. He had served in various capacities in state and central governments before becoming the prime minister.