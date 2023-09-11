Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays tributes to Vinoba Bhave

Bhave was an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan Movement, a voluntary land reform campaign.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 12:51 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary, saying his unwavering dedication to social reform and upliftment of the marginalised continues to inspire us.

Bhave was an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan Movement, a voluntary land reform campaign.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Paying homage to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary. His unwavering dedication to social reform and upliftment of the marginalised continues to inspire us."

"May his legacy of selflessness and unity guide humanity for centuries to come," the prime minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 12:51 IST)
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT