<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts of the Prayoga Institute of Education Research, a Bengaluru-based NGO, for its work in popularising science education at the school level.</p><p>Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said that the NGO has a special focus on research projects.<br><br></p>.Sri Lankan President Dissanayake thanks Indian PM Modi for fuel shipment.<p>“This team is engaged in popularising science education at the school level. They have launched an experiment called Anveshan, which provides students from 9th to 12th standard the opportunity to innovate in areas like Chemistry, Earth Science, and Wellness,” the PM said.<br><br>“This provides students with a very good research experience and a platform to publish their projects,” he added.<br><br></p>.<p>Referring to the ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ event, the PM noted that some students had expressed interest in studying science.<br><br>Hailing the efforts of the Prayoga team in teaching science, Modi said, “This initiative gives students the opportunity to engage with science and demonstrate practical experience. When we try something firsthand, curiosity and interest are generated. Who knows, perhaps one of these young friends of mine might become a great scientist of the future.”<br><br></p>.<p>Prayoga Institute of Education Research is a not-for-profit organisation based in Ravugodlu, off Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru South. It is dedicated to transforming school-level education through research-driven, experiential learning. The institute was founded by eminent physics educator Dr H S Nagaraja.<br><br></p>.<p><strong>Fish Farming<br></strong><br>The PM also appreciated the efforts of Belagavi farmer Shivling Satappa Huddar for adopting pond-based fish farming and seaweed cultivation as an alternative livelihood.<br><br>“Shivling Satappa Huddar of Belagavi chose a path different from traditional farming. For this, he created a pond farm. He also received training for this business. Now, he is earning a good income by selling fish from his pond,” the PM said.<br><br>He added that looking at the growing demand for seaweed, many people have adopted seaweed cultivation and are reaping huge benefits from it.</p>