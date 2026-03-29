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PM Modi praises Bengaluru NGO for its efforts to teach science education

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said that the NGO has a special focus on research projects.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsBengaluruNarendra Modi

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