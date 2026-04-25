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PM Modi propagates RSS values in unique ways, best representative: Dattatreya Hosabale

'He (PM Modi) is doing these things in his own unique ways, all of them. He may not express the same words. For example, he said 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam'. We have said, 'plant a tree',' Hosabale said.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRSSDattatreya Hosabale

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