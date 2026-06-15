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PM Modi pushes for defence tech transfer, local manufacturing as India, France discuss Rafale deal

The two sides announced a declaration of intent to open the possibilities of cooperation in railways.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 19:01 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 19:01 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronRafale

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