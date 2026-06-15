PM Modi pushes for defence tech transfer, local manufacturing as India, France discuss Rafale deal

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday told President Emmanuel Macron that future bilateral defence cooperation should be anchored in the maximum use of local content and local manufacturing in India, backed by the transfer of advanced technologies from France to support indigenous production of military hardware. </p><p>Modi and Macron agreed to elevate India-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership and discussed the proposed Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France for the Indian Air Force. </p><p>They also discussed cooperation in space situational awareness to strengthen capabilities to track activities in orbit, safeguard critical satellite infrastructure, and deepen coordination on space security amid growing strategic competition and military activity in the space domain. </p>.Amid US curbs on Anthropic models, India, France call for inclusive AI.<p>The two leaders met in Nice on the southeastern coast of France on Sunday. They witnessed the signing of a general security agreement on the exchange and protection of classified information. A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the respective space agencies – ISRO and CNES – over cooperation in the field of microgravity research and human space exploration. </p><p>The two sides announced a declaration of intent to open the possibilities of cooperation in railways, particularly for France’s participation in laying the high-speed rail network in India. </p><p>Modi and Macron also agreed to launch an “economic security dialogue”, apart from constituting a “high-level mechanism for realising the goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, building on the existing “economic and financial dialogue”. </p><p>The bilateral trade between India and France has more than doubled in the last decade to USD 15.81 billion in 2025-26. The trade is expected to grow further, with India and the European Union moving closer to signing a Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year. </p>.PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron hold bilateral talks in France; discuss AI, trade, infrastructure .<p>Modi reached Nice in southeastern France on Saturday. He had a bilateral meeting with Macron on Sunday before leaving for a visit to Slovakia till Tuesday. He is likely to reach Évian-les-Bains in France on Tuesday to attend an outreach event that the G7 leaders will hold with counterparts from Kenya, South Africa, Brazil and India on the sidelines of the bloc’s summit. </p><p>“Today’s talks with my friend, President Macron, were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi posted on X. “Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology, space, security, counter terrorism, innovation and more.” </p><p>“We are opening a new chapter for talent, investment and concrete solutions for our people,” Macron wrote on X. </p><p>“There were talks on Rafale and other issues in today's discussions, but I will say the underlying theme was that in case of any defence platform, we will move forward on the basis that there should be maximum local content, local manufacturing and our cooperation should be designed keeping this in mind,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told journalists after the meeting between the two leaders. </p><p>He noted that the prime minister had been pushing for taking forward the “Make-in-India” concept as well as to follow the “co-development, co-design, co-production” framework for defence cooperation with foreign countries, including France. </p><p>New Delhi wants France’s Dassault Aviation to produce 96 aircraft in India, in collaboration with local industries, while the remaining 18 can come in a fly-away condition. The 114 aircraft India wants to procure from France will include 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater versions. </p><p>India earlier procured 36 Rafale fighter jets from France for its air force. The Indian Navy also placed an order for 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft, with the delivery expected to start in 2028. </p><p>As Modi and Macron met in Nice on Sunday, the two sides also agreed on exploring the possibilities of expanding the use of India’s UPI in France, particularly at the airports in Paris and Nice. </p><p>They noted that India’s SHANTI Act created new opportunities for collaboration with France in civil nuclear energy, including on small and advanced modular reactors.</p>