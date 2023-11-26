PM Modi questions new trend of families organising weddings abroad

Modi said that just as the very success of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' is becoming its inspiration, the success of 'Vocal For Local' is opening the doors to a 'developed India - prosperous India'.

“This campaign of 'Vocal For Local' strengthens the economy of the entire country. The Vocal For Local campaign is a guarantee of employment. This is a guarantee of development; this is the guarantee of balanced development of the country,” he said.

This provides equal opportunities to both urban and rural people, he added.

“This also paves the way for value addition in local products, and if ever, there are ups and downs in the global economy, the mantra of Vocal For Local also protects our economy,” Modi asserted.

It is the second consecutive year when the trend of buying some goods through cash payments on the occasion of Deepawali is gradually on the decline, he said.

“That means, people are making more and more digital payments now. This is also very encouraging. You can do one more thing. Decide for yourself that for one month you will make payments only through UPI or any digital medium and not through cash,” he said.

“The success of the digital revolution in India has made this absolutely possible. And when one month is over, please share your experiences and your photos with me. I wish you all the best in advance from now itself,” Modi said.