Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi reassures Lok Sabha ahead of delimitation vote

The Lok Sabha will vote on the Bills on Friday. The Opposition, which was vowed to vote against the legislation, called the government's move an "open attack" on Indian democracy.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 00:31 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us