<p>Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral ties.</p>.<p>Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Malaysia%20">Deputy Foreign Minister</a> Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni accompanied Ibrahim in receiving Modi amid artistes performing traditional music and dance that highlighted the shared cultural heritage of both nations.</p>.<p>"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," Modi said on social media.</p>.Will aim to deepen defence, economic ties: PM Modi on Malaysia visit.<p>The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Sunday that is expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.</p>.<p>Modi and Ibrahim travelled in the same car to the venue of an Indian community event which was also attended by the Malaysian prime minister.</p>.<p>"Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur," Modi said in another social media post.</p>.<p>In his departure statement, the prime minister signalled that the visit will focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement.</p>.<p>"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.</p>.<p>"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.</p>.Trade agreement strengthens Make in India, create jobs: PM Modi.<p>India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.</p>.<p>In the delegation-level talks, New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.</p>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi's visit features a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia".</p>.<p>"The visit is expected to impart significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership," he said.</p>.<p>In his departure statement, Modi said he was eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia.</p>.<p>"Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world," he said.</p>.<p>"Their immense contribution to Malaysia’s progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," Modi said. </p>