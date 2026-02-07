Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi received by counterpart Anwar Ibrahim; stage set for deeper India-Malaysia strategic alignment

Modi and Ibrahim travelled in the same car to the venue of an Indian community event which was also attended by the Malaysian prime minister.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMalaysiaAnwar Ibrahim

Follow us on :

Follow Us