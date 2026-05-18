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PM Modi receives Norway's highest civilian honour

This is Prime Minister Modi's 32nd international honour.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNorway

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