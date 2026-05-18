<p>Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.</p>.<p>This is Prime Minister Modi's 32nd international honour.</p>.<p>The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. It is awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations.</p>.<p>A day earlier, Modi was awarded Sweden's prestigious 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,' in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership.</p>.PM Modi, Centre 'lack' foresight, responsible for rising inflation: Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>The award is Sweden's highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government.</p>.<p>PM Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit from Sweden.</p>.<p>This is Modi's maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years. </p>